There are plenty of places to live in Sussex but where is the cheapest?

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a homeowner and select the seven cheapest places to live in the district. We also asked it to say why in no less than 50 words.

The areas that feature offer a range of affordable housing options and amenities, making them popular choices for those looking to live in Sussex without breaking the bank.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on places to live in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the walks listed below.

Here are the top seven cheapest places to live in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:

Bognor Regis A seaside town in West Sussex known for its long beach and vibrant pier. It offers affordable housing and a range of amenities, making it a popular choice for families

Littlehampton A coastal town in West Sussex with affordable housing options and a range of amenities, including a high street with shops and restaurants, a leisure centre, and a train station

Lancing A small town in West Sussex offering affordable housing and a range of amenities, including a high street with shops and restaurants, a leisure centre, and a train station

Hastings A seaside town in East Sussex known for its historic Old Town and cultural attractions. It offers affordable housing options and a range of amenities, including a pier, beach, and train station