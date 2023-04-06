Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of
27 minutes ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
1 hour ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
1 hour ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
1 hour ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
2 hours ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend

7 of the cheapest places to live in Sussex, handpicked by an AI chatbot

There are plenty of places to live in Sussex but where is the cheapest?

By Ellis Peters
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:11 BST

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a homeowner and select the seven cheapest places to live in the district. We also asked it to say why in no less than 50 words.

The areas that feature offer a range of affordable housing options and amenities, making them popular choices for those looking to live in Sussex without breaking the bank.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on places to live in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the walks listed below.

See more: 9 of the best walks in Worthing, handpicked by an AI chatbot, 9 of the best walks in Hastings, handpicked by an AI chatbot, Food hygiene ratings in Worthing: How 11 eateries in and around the town fared in March

Here are the top seven cheapest places to live in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:

A seaside town in West Sussex known for its long beach and vibrant pier. It offers affordable housing and a range of amenities, making it a popular choice for families

1. Bognor Regis

A seaside town in West Sussex known for its long beach and vibrant pier. It offers affordable housing and a range of amenities, making it a popular choice for families Photo: Accredited

A coastal town in West Sussex with affordable housing options and a range of amenities, including a high street with shops and restaurants, a leisure centre, and a train station

2. Littlehampton

A coastal town in West Sussex with affordable housing options and a range of amenities, including a high street with shops and restaurants, a leisure centre, and a train station Photo: Accredited

A small town in West Sussex offering affordable housing and a range of amenities, including a high street with shops and restaurants, a leisure centre, and a train station

3. Lancing

A small town in West Sussex offering affordable housing and a range of amenities, including a high street with shops and restaurants, a leisure centre, and a train station Photo: Accrediated

A seaside town in East Sussex known for its historic Old Town and cultural attractions. It offers affordable housing options and a range of amenities, including a pier, beach, and train station

4. Hastings

A seaside town in East Sussex known for its historic Old Town and cultural attractions. It offers affordable housing options and a range of amenities, including a pier, beach, and train station Photo: Accredited

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
SussexFood hygiene ratingsHastings