7 of the cheapest places to live in Sussex, handpicked by an AI chatbot
There are plenty of places to live in Sussex but where is the cheapest?
We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a homeowner and select the seven cheapest places to live in the district. We also asked it to say why in no less than 50 words.
The areas that feature offer a range of affordable housing options and amenities, making them popular choices for those looking to live in Sussex without breaking the bank.
ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on places to live in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the walks listed below.
See more: 9 of the best walks in Worthing, handpicked by an AI chatbot, 9 of the best walks in Hastings, handpicked by an AI chatbot, Food hygiene ratings in Worthing: How 11 eateries in and around the town fared in March
Here are the top seven cheapest places to live in Sussex, according to ChatGPT: