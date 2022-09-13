100,000 fish estimated to have been killed in Glynde Reach due to 'catastrophic' oxygen levels

A sustained period of hot weather, high amounts of surface weed, low water pressure, thunderstorms and heavy rain has crashed oxygen levels in the river between Glynde and Beddingham.

Glynde Beddingham & Firle Angling Club, who control several miles of the Glynde Reach, said it was aware of the problem in the early hours of Saturday and immediately contacted The Environment Agency (EA).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Les Hammond, secretary of the angling club, said: “This is devastating and heart-breaking for members of Glynde Beddingham & Firle AC who have spent many years nurturing and maintaining this beautiful and unique fishery.

A sustained period of very hot weather, high amounts of surface weed, low water pressure, thunderstorms an heavy rain has crashed oxygen levels in the river between Glynde and Beddingham.

"The fisheries team at the Environment Agency have been very helpful and did everything they could the moment we contacted them.”

EA staff arrived on the scene and took meter readings at numerous points to establish the cause. They established no organic pollution and consequently no danger to wildlife, domestic animals and livestock.

The club said it will never know exactly what the total number of fish lost was – but estimate it to be around 100,000 – including numerous specimen size carp, tench, bream, perch, pike, roach and rudd.

Glynde Beddingham & Firle Angling Club said it hoped it would work as closely as possible with the Environment Agency on a clean up and finding restorative measures for the future.

The club also admits that this cleaning up process will take up a sustainable amount of time and it will take many years for the river to fully recover.

However, Les claimed the agency had decided it would not help the club in either clearing the large amounts of dead fish or any re-stocking programme to get the river back to where it should be.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

The club also admits that this cleaning up process will take up a substantial amount of time and say it will take many years for the river to fully recover.

The Environment Agency have been approached for a comment.

Glynde Reach is a tributary of the River Ouse. The main channel is fed from sources near Laughton, Rushy Green on the outskirts of Ringmer and two streams near Selmeston and several near Ripe.