4 of the best pubs for a Sunday lunch in Crawley, according to an AI chatbot

There are plenty of places in Crawley for a Sunday lunch but where is the best?

By Ellis Peters
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:43 BST

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a foodie and select the four best places for a Sunday meal in Crawley. We also asked it to say why in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on Sunday lunches in Crawley, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

According to ChatGPT, the Information was sourced from online reviews on TripAdvisor, Google Reviews, and the respective restaurant's website.

Here are the top four of the best places for Sunday lunch in Crawley:

1. The Plough Inn

The Plough Inn - A traditional English pub with a great Sunday roast menu, including beef, pork, lamb, and a vegetarian option. The atmosphere is warm and welcoming, and the portions are generous. Information from their website Photo: Accredited

2. Goffs Manor

Goffs Manor - A historic building with a lovely garden, offering a Sunday lunch menu with a range of meat and vegetarian options, including a roast dinner and a fish option. The food is delicious, and the service is attentive. Information from their website Photo: Accredited

3. The Old Punch Bowl

The Old Punch Bowl - A charming, historic pub with a Sunday lunch menu that includes traditional roast dinners, as well as vegetarian options. The food is cooked to perfection, and the portions are generous. Information from their website Photo: Accredited

4. The Black Swan

The Black Swan - A cosy, traditional pub with a Sunday lunch menu that features classic roast beef, pork, and lamb, as well as a vegetarian option. The food is always freshly prepared and delicious, and the service is friendly and welcoming. Information from their website Photo: Accredited

