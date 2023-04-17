Edit Account-Sign Out
5 of the best places to grab an ice cream in Sussex, handpicked by an AI chatbot

There are plenty of places to enjoy an ice cream in Sussex but where is the best?

By Ellis Peters
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:12 BST

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was an ice cream lover and select the five best places to grab an ice cream in the district. We also asked it to say why in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on ice cream in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

Here are the top five most popular places to grab an ice cream in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:

1. Boho Gelato (Brighton) - This independent ice cream shop serves up unique and creative flavours such as Lemon Meringue and Raspberry Sorbet. They use locally sourced ingredients and offer vegan options too.

1. Boho Gelato (Brighton)

oho Gelato (Brighton) - This independent ice cream shop serves up unique and creative flavours such as Lemon Meringue and Raspberry Sorbet. They use locally sourced ingredients and offer vegan options too. Photo: Accredited

2. Marrocco's (Brighton) - Marrocco's has been making delicious ice cream since 1969. Their award-winning ice cream is made with locally sourced milk and cream, and they offer classic flavours such as Vanilla and Chocolate as well as unique options like Bubblegum and Jaffa Cake.

2. Marrocco's (Brighton)

Marrocco's (Brighton) - Marrocco's has been making delicious ice cream since 1969. Their award-winning ice cream is made with locally sourced milk and cream, and they offer classic flavours such as Vanilla and Chocolate as well as unique options like Bubblegum and Jaffa Cake. Photo: Accredited

3. Caroline's Dairy (Chichester) - Caroline's Dairy produces award-winning ice cream using milk from their own herd of cows. They offer a range of flavours including the classic Vanilla and Chocolate, as well as unique flavours like Honeycomb and Apple Crumble.

3. Caroline's Dairy (Chichester)

Caroline's Dairy (Chichester) - Caroline's Dairy produces award-winning ice cream using milk from their own herd of cows. They offer a range of flavours including the classic Vanilla and Chocolate, as well as unique flavours like Honeycomb and Apple Crumble. Photo: Accredited

4. Cloud 9 (Brighton) - This ice cream shop specialises in soft-serve ice cream with a range of toppings and sauces to choose from. They also offer vegan options and unique flavours like Biscoff and Pistachio.

4. Cloud 9 (Brighton)

Cloud 9 (Brighton) - This ice cream shop specialises in soft-serve ice cream with a range of toppings and sauces to choose from. They also offer vegan options and unique flavours like Biscoff and Pistachio. Photo: Accredited

