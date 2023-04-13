Edit Account-Sign Out
7 of the best places to raise a family in Sussex, handpicked by an AI chatbot

There are plenty of places to raise a family in Sussex but where is the best?

By Ellis Peters
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a parent and select the seven best places to raise a family in the district. We also asked it to say why in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on places to raise a family in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

Here are the top seven most popular places to raise a family in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:

1. Hove

Hove - This seaside town is a popular choice for families thanks to its excellent schools, wide range of family-friendly activities, and stunning beachfront location. Photo: Accredited

2. Lewes

Lewes - A historic market town located in the heart of Sussex, Lewes offers a great mix of small-town charm and urban amenities. The town has excellent schools, plenty of green spaces, and a strong sense of community Photo: Accredited

3. East Grinstead

This picturesque town is located in West Sussex and is known for its excellent schools, safe neighbourhoods, and easy access to the countryside. Photo: Accredited

4. Horsham

Horsham - A thriving market town located in the Wealden district of Sussex, Horsham is a popular choice for families thanks to its excellent schools, easy access to London, and beautiful countryside location Photo: Accredited

