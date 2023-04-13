7 of the best places to raise a family in Sussex, handpicked by an AI chatbot
There are plenty of places to raise a family in Sussex but where is the best?
By Ellis Peters
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST
We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a parent and select the seven best places to raise a family in the district. We also asked it to say why in no less than 50 words.
ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on places to raise a family in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.
Here are the top seven most popular places to raise a family in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:
