If you grew up, or currently live in Chichester, there are some things that absolutely all of us will have done at some point.

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it came from Chichester and select the top six things to do at least once in Chichester. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on what to do in Chichester, though.The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

The chatbot sourced its information from Visit Chichester website.

Here are 6 things that everyone from Chichester should have done at least once, according to ChatGPT:

1 . Visit Chichester Cathedral Dating back over 900 years, this impressive cathedral boasts stunning mediaeval architecture, beautiful stained glass windows and a rich history Photo: Accredited

2 . Explore the South Downs National Park Just a stone's throw from Chichester, the South Downs National Park offers breathtaking views, idyllic walks and the chance to spot local wildlife Photo: Accredited

3 . Enjoy a performance at the Chichester Festival Theatre Renowned for its high-quality productions, the Chichester Festival Theatre is a must-visit for any theatre-lover Photo: Accredited

4 . Wander around the Chichester Market Cross Located in the heart of the city, this historic market cross has been a meeting place for locals since the 16th century Photo: Accredited

