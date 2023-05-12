Edit Account-Sign Out
6 things that everyone from Chichester should have done at least once, according to ChatGPT

If you grew up, or currently live in Chichester, there are some things that absolutely all of us will have done at some point.

By Ellis Peters
Published 12th May 2023, 12:11 BST

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it came from Chichester and select the top six things to do at least once in Chichester. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on what to do in Chichester, though.The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

The chatbot sourced its information from Visit Chichester website.

Here are 6 things that everyone from Chichester should have done at least once, according to ChatGPT:

Dating back over 900 years, this impressive cathedral boasts stunning mediaeval architecture, beautiful stained glass windows and a rich history

1. Visit Chichester Cathedral

Dating back over 900 years, this impressive cathedral boasts stunning mediaeval architecture, beautiful stained glass windows and a rich history Photo: Accredited

Just a stone's throw from Chichester, the South Downs National Park offers breathtaking views, idyllic walks and the chance to spot local wildlife

2. Explore the South Downs National Park

Just a stone's throw from Chichester, the South Downs National Park offers breathtaking views, idyllic walks and the chance to spot local wildlife Photo: Accredited

Renowned for its high-quality productions, the Chichester Festival Theatre is a must-visit for any theatre-lover

3. Enjoy a performance at the Chichester Festival Theatre

Renowned for its high-quality productions, the Chichester Festival Theatre is a must-visit for any theatre-lover Photo: Accredited

Located in the heart of the city, this historic market cross has been a meeting place for locals since the 16th century

4. Wander around the Chichester Market Cross

Located in the heart of the city, this historic market cross has been a meeting place for locals since the 16th century Photo: Accredited

