If you grew up, or currently live in Worthing, there are some things that absolutely all of us will have done at some point.

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it came from Worthing and select the top seven things to do at least once in the area. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on what to do in Worthing, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

The chatbot sourced its information from https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/worthing-pier/.

Here are the 7 things that everyone from Worthing should have done at least once, according to ChatGPT:

1 . Visit Worthing Pier A historic pier dating back to 1862, with beautiful views of the sea, amusements, and food Photo: Accredited

2 . Enjoy a day out at Brooklands Park ChatGPT got this one a bit wrong, describing it as 'a lovely park with a boating lake, miniature railway, and picnic areas' when, as anyone from Worthing knows, the boats and miniature railway are long gone Photo: Accredited

3 . Watch a show at the Connaught Theatre A traditional theatre with a varied program of plays, musicals, and comedy acts Photo: Accredited

