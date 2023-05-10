Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

7 things that everyone from Eastbourne should have done at least once, according to ChatGPT

If you grew up, or currently live in Eastbourne, there are some things that absolutely all of us will have done at some point.

By Ellis Peters
Published 10th May 2023, 14:33 BST

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it came from Hastings and select the top seven things to do at least once in Eastbourne. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on what to do in Eastbourne, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The chatbot sourced its information from the Visit Eastbourne website.

Most Popular
Take a scenic walk along the chalk cliffs and enjoy panoramic views of the English Channel. The information was obtained from Visit Eastbourne websiteTake a scenic walk along the chalk cliffs and enjoy panoramic views of the English Channel. The information was obtained from Visit Eastbourne website
Take a scenic walk along the chalk cliffs and enjoy panoramic views of the English Channel. The information was obtained from Visit Eastbourne website

See more: 7 things that everyone from Hastings should have done at least once, according to ChatGPT, Hastings residents reminisce on growing up in the town - here is what they had to say, 11 things that everyone from Sussex should have done at least once, according to ChatGPT

Here are the 7 things that everyone from Eastbourne should have done at least once, according to ChatGPT:

Step back in time and discover the history of this 19th-century military fortification. The information was obtained from Visit Eastbourne websiteStep back in time and discover the history of this 19th-century military fortification. The information was obtained from Visit Eastbourne website
Step back in time and discover the history of this 19th-century military fortification. The information was obtained from Visit Eastbourne website
Browse the independent shops and boutiques in this charming neighbourhood. The information was obtained from Visit Eastbourne websiteBrowse the independent shops and boutiques in this charming neighbourhood. The information was obtained from Visit Eastbourne website
Browse the independent shops and boutiques in this charming neighbourhood. The information was obtained from Visit Eastbourne website
Enjoy a classic seaside experience with rides, arcade games, and stunning views. The information was obtained from Visit Eastbourne websiteEnjoy a classic seaside experience with rides, arcade games, and stunning views. The information was obtained from Visit Eastbourne website
Enjoy a classic seaside experience with rides, arcade games, and stunning views. The information was obtained from Visit Eastbourne website
See a show or concert at this impressive venue with a capacity of over 1,600 seats. The information was obtained from Visit Eastbourne website.See a show or concert at this impressive venue with a capacity of over 1,600 seats. The information was obtained from Visit Eastbourne website.
See a show or concert at this impressive venue with a capacity of over 1,600 seats. The information was obtained from Visit Eastbourne website.
Stroll along the seafront and take in the sights and sounds of this vibrant coastal town. The information was obtained from Visit Eastbourne websiteStroll along the seafront and take in the sights and sounds of this vibrant coastal town. The information was obtained from Visit Eastbourne website
Stroll along the seafront and take in the sights and sounds of this vibrant coastal town. The information was obtained from Visit Eastbourne website
Discover contemporary art exhibitions and installations from local and international artists. The information was obtained from Visit Eastbourne websiteDiscover contemporary art exhibitions and installations from local and international artists. The information was obtained from Visit Eastbourne website
Discover contemporary art exhibitions and installations from local and international artists. The information was obtained from Visit Eastbourne website