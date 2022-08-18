A-level results: ‘St Wilfrid’s results are a measure of students’ hard work in very difficult circumstances’

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The students demonstrated resilience over the course of their post-16 studies and have shown that regardless of the impact of the pandemic, you can succeed in each challenge to ensure that you get the best possible grades.

Headteacher Mr Ferry said: “I am proud that at St Wilfrid’s we continue our commitment to the holistic development of each student and that through offering a broad and balanced curriculum, we give each student the opportunity to maximise their progress in subjects which they are passionate about.

“The grades they are receiving today are evidence of that but they define no one. It is the content of their character and their readiness to make a difference to society that makes them stand out as individuals which is the most important thing.

Christian, Zuzanna, Natalia, Pavni and Isabelle

“Today is a day to celebrate success. What students are receiving today is a measure of their hard work and application in very difficult circumstances over a long period of time, and they are very well earned.

“Congratulations to all of our students, we wish them well as they move into the next phase of their education or training.

“As they move on to the next phase of their lives it is important that no matter what grades they have received, they are not defined by them. Each and every young person has much to offer and we wish them every success and happiness.”

St Wilfrid’s has again continued its tradition of seeing a significant number of students receiving at least one A grade at A-level or Distinction in BTEC, and achieving the level of qualifications that will allow them to follow their chosen courses at university or to go on to an apprenticeship.

Dulaksan,Gabi,Pavni and Maraia

Most of the school’s students stay on into the sixth form and a high proportion of them go on to university. As well as the traditional academic courses, the school is increasingly offering flexible vocational courses and a curriculum that is tailor-made to the individual student’s requirements.

St Wilfrid’s works with children in a disciplined relationship of mutual trust and discernment.