James Etheridge, co-founder of Voices of Sussex Community Choir

What’s the VOS back story? We have been going for nine years. We started in May 2014 as Bersted Community Choir, but of course we had to stop because of the pandemic. ​We had to rebuild a bit after Covid, so we decided to re-brand and branch out. We are still based at Bersted Park Community Centre, but we’re now welcoming people from right across the area.

We are open to anyone over 18 and you don’t need to be able to read music or be an experienced singer. The room we meet in is fully accessible too. Back in 2014 we ran The Observer’s Contribution to the Arts Award, which we are so proud of. We put Bersted Arts together to work with the community and for the community. That we celebrate our 10th birthday next year is really special.

What kind of songs do you sing? We have tackled almost every genre – everything from pop to musical theatre, with classical and traditional songs thrown in. We’re currently working on Yesterday by The Beatles and One Day Like This by Elbow. Members can suggest songs they like too... If it’s a good group piece then we’ll do it.

Is the social side of the choir important to people? Oh my goodness, yes! The friendships that have sprung up have gone way beyond our expectations. For instance, our men have been on walking holidays together, they go to cricket matches and pubs together – all sorts. People often say that Tuesday nights are the highlight of their week.

Is singing as part of a choir good for us? Yes! Apart from the social aspect it’s really good for your mental health – we release endorphins when we sing and that really lifts your mood. It also builds self-confidence and is good for increasing your lung capacity.

You are running the London Marathon this year. Does music help you run? Music really helps me get through those long runs. I also put shows together for the choir while I’m running; checking running orders and listening to possible songs for us to learn.

Last year I was listening to Christmas music in July, as that’s when we were planning our Christmas concert! I am running the Marathon for St Wilfrid’s Hospice in memory of my brother, who was looked after brilliantly by St Wilf’s in 2020. But I am also running it for friends who have battled, or who are still battling, with cancer. I’ll definitely be singing as I cross the finishing line.

Where can we find more details? berstedarts.com/vos and we’re on all the socials too. If you’re not sure, just come and try us. We meet on Tuesdays; 7pm to 8.30pm. It costs £6 per session, but new members get two free sessions.

And if you can’t come every week then all the tracks are available online to catch up on. With a big 10th birthday concert planned for next year, now is a really exciting time to join us.

