An aerial drone picture, taken on Tuesday evening (July 12), showed multiple vehicles parked on Woodlands Playing Field in Station Road.
West Sussex County Council (WSCC) confirmed that the 34 vehicles, that were still parked on the site on Wednesday morning, had left by the evening.
Rustington Parish Council (RPC) praised WSCC and Sussex Police as being ‘amazing throughout’.
A spokesperson added: “It is the combined efforts of them and the team here at RPC that this has been dealt with so swiftly.
“We have just one part-time groundsman and he litter picked the whole site this morning (Thursday).
"A crew from Biffa Waste then came to pick up the many, many black sacks – we are so grateful – the site is looking as good as new."