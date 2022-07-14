An aerial drone picture, taken on Tuesday evening (July 12), showed multiple vehicles parked on Woodlands Playing Field in Station Road.

West Sussex County Council (WSCC) confirmed that the 34 vehicles, that were still parked on the site on Wednesday morning, had left by the evening.

Rustington Parish Council (RPC) praised WSCC and Sussex Police as being ‘amazing throughout’.

Rustington Parish Council said the site is 'looking as good as new'.

A spokesperson added: “It is the combined efforts of them and the team here at RPC that this has been dealt with so swiftly.

“We have just one part-time groundsman and he litter picked the whole site this morning (Thursday).

"A crew from Biffa Waste then came to pick up the many, many black sacks – we are so grateful – the site is looking as good as new."

This was the third camp the group set up this month, having been based at Goring Greensward in Marine Drive for a week, before moving onto Worthing Rugby Club in Roundstone Lane, Angmering.

An aerial drone picture, taken this evening (Tuesday, July 12), shows multiple vehicles parked on the football pitch outside The Angmering School in Station Road. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Click here to learn more about travellers, what rights they have and what the authorities can do.

