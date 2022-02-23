‘Abnormal load convoy’ through Polegate is postponed

A police escort was going to guide the convoy, which is transporting two pieces of ‘large equipment’ from Shoreham Docks to the National Grid Ninfield substation, on Saturday, March 5.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said, “Due to unfavourable weather conditions the National Grid abnormal loads have been unable to leave Ellesmere Port [Cheshire].

East Sussex County Council offices

“Current weather predictions indicate they may not arrive at Shoreham Port in time to allow for the onward journey to the National Grid’s substation near Ninfield on Saturday, March 5.

“A new date will be confirmed next month.”

East Sussex Highways had explained how the ‘essential equipment’ was to allow the National Grid to provide energy to homes and businesses.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said, “Each load is over 300 tonnes in weight and over 70 metres in length.”

The spokesperson said there were going to be parking restrictions in Polegate as a result of the convoy.

Before the postponement the spokesperson added, “The route has been planned to allow the safe passage of the vehicles within the county.

“We know that this will have an impact on the traffic and parking in your area but this is unavoidable and we apologise for any inconvenience in advance of the National Grid movement.

“There will be a variety of measures to ensure safe passage through the streets, including the removal of street furniture, parking restrictions and the temporary holding of traffic by the police, if required.”