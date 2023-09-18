Top entertainer Bobby Davro is to launch the first in a series of live stand up shows at a Horsham pub.

The actor and comedian will be performing at The Star in Crawley Road, Roffey, on October 7.

The event is the first in a series of planned regular comedy stand up shows with top comedians at the pub.

Aaron and Sarah Bruce who took over as licensees at The Star last month have joined forces with House of Stand Up to launch the shows.

Comedian Bobby Davro is to headline the first in a new series of stand up comedy shows at a Horsham pub. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Appearing along with Bobby Davro will be Joe Wells, Patrick Brusnahan and Sean Gorman with MC Miles Crawford.

House of Stand Up says it presents its “own brand of live comedy throughout London and the Home Counties, with up to five top comedians performing at each venue."

Tickets for the event on October 7 at 8pm are available by logging on to https:www.houseofstandup.co.uk/horsham-comedy

House of Stand Up says: “All our shows contain adult humour so be prepared for some naughty jokes and strong language.”