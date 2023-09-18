BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

Actor and comedian Bobby Davro to headline live comedy show at Horsham pub

Top entertainer Bobby Davro is to launch the first in a series of live stand up shows at a Horsham pub.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 18th Sep 2023, 13:52 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 13:54 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The actor and comedian will be performing at The Star in Crawley Road, Roffey, on October 7.

The event is the first in a series of planned regular comedy stand up shows with top comedians at the pub.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aaron and Sarah Bruce who took over as licensees at The Star last month have joined forces with House of Stand Up to launch the shows.

Most Popular
Comedian Bobby Davro is to headline the first in a new series of stand up comedy shows at a Horsham pub. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)Comedian Bobby Davro is to headline the first in a new series of stand up comedy shows at a Horsham pub. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)
Comedian Bobby Davro is to headline the first in a new series of stand up comedy shows at a Horsham pub. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Appearing along with Bobby Davro will be Joe Wells, Patrick Brusnahan and Sean Gorman with MC Miles Crawford.

House of Stand Up says it presents its “own brand of live comedy throughout London and the Home Counties, with up to five top comedians performing at each venue."

Tickets for the event on October 7 at 8pm are available by logging on to https:www.houseofstandup.co.uk/horsham-comedy

Have you read? Major new store to open in Horsham town centre

Shoppers welcome return of landmark Horsham coffee shop

New proposals for future of Horsham’s historic Drill Hall

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

House of Stand Up says: “All our shows contain adult humour so be prepared for some naughty jokes and strong language.”

The comedy nights are among a number of community events planned to take place at The Star.