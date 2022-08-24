Airbourne: Eastbourne MP launches campaign to secure event’s future

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caroline Ansell MP and project manager for the first event, Anne Angel, have launched a campaign to ‘keep Airbourne flying’ as the borough council debates its future.

Eastbourne Borough Council has not cleared Airbourne 2023 yet and its future still hangs in the balance, according to the MP.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former project manager Ms Angel added: “I am so proud of the fact that I was part of the team that started Airbourne in 1993, it's so great from those small beginnings that it has developed into a major national event.

Anne Angel (left) with Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell

“It keeps Eastbourne on the map and generates jobs, investment and income for our town. It needs a secure future.”

Mrs Ansell said: “I know the Liberal Democrats are conflicted about the carbon cost of Airbourne but I was on the Airbourne project board so I know how hard the events team and council officers have worked to make the event the great success it is and ever more environmentally sustainable.

“I’ve had people in huge numbers approach me to keep Airbourne flying and so I’ve set up a petition as another way for us to send a message to the council to commit now.”

The four-day event is believed to be the biggest free air show in the UK, according to the MP.

Eastbourne Borough Council leader David Tutt said: “Every year we hold a ‘wash-up’ meeting after Airbourne before any announcement for the following event and this year is no different.

“Due to the reduction in government grants that the council has received, we set a target for this year’s event to be cost neutral and thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and the public who donated by way of the bucket collection, I hope that we will have done so.

“The final figures for the event should be available in September.”