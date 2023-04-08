A peaceful, Easter-themed protest was held by supporters of Animal Rebellion at a Sussex supermarket.

On Good Friday (April 7), four local supporters of Animal Rebellion ‘peacefully occupied’ the meat aisle at Morrison’s on St. James’ Street in Brighton at 12pm, for around an hour.

The group said this will be the last day of action ahead of a new direction for Animal Rebellion – ‘relaunching with a plan to disrupt the Grand National’.

The Easter-themed supermarket protest was a ‘coordinated mass action’, with similar demonstrations in Southampton, London, Bristol and Nottingham.

Brighton-based, university lecturer, Richard Michalec, 40, said: “Easter is a celebration of love and life, and this Easter we are asking this nation of animal lovers to fully embrace these values by supporting a plant-based Future.

"Unfortunately, we currently live in contradiction of these values by eating animals, especially at Easter when we celebrate by eating lambs – baby animals that we often take our kids to visit before returning home to serve them up on our plates.”

Mr Michalec said a plant-based food system would be a ‘kinder alternative for all life’ and is ‘an essential part of the loving, thriving, biodiverse future that we all want to see’.

They peaceful protesters held mock Mail on Sunday front pages, with ‘provocative headlines’ in the ‘style of an exposé’.

The previous weekend, the Mail on Sunday’s front page headlines were an investigation into the group and their plans to disrupt the Grand National this month.

Animal Rebellion is now urging the government to help farmers and fishing communities to ‘transition to a plant-based food system’ and a ‘programme of rewilding’. The group said will ‘secure a future for generations to come’.

The group said it will be making a ‘significant announcement about its future’ on Monday (April 10).

