Here’s your daily travel update for Sussex.

Two traffic incidents were reported in Sussex last night (Friday, April 7).

Photos sent to this newspaper show the aftermath of a collision outside the Resourceful Squirrel pub in Angmering High Street around 11pm.

A vehicle reportedly collided with a parked car and the pub wall – sparking a response from police officers, who closed the road.

Police officers at the scene of a collision in Angmering High Street

A local resident, speaking after the collision, told Sussex World: “I thought a bomb went off.”

Around the same time, an oil spill was reported in East Sussex.

The incident happened on Sedlescombe Road North in Hastings. Motorists were advised to approach the carriageway with caution.

Meanwhile, Newhaven Swing Bridge is scheduled to open this afternoon at 2pm. The bridge is operated by the Newhaven harbour master ‘on the request of vessels using the port often at short notice’. Click here to find out more.

If you planning to drive in Sussex today, traffic is currently slow in these areas:

- A27 Arundel Bypass;

- Sompting Bypass, westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Arundel Road;

- B2066 New Church Road, westbound between Regent Hill and Park Avenue in Brighton;

- A270 New England Road westbound in Brighton;

- B2066 Western Road eastbound between Roman Road and B2122 Montpelier Road in Brighton;

- Viaduct Road southbound between A23 Beaconsfield Road and A259 Marine Parade (Palace Pier);

On the railway line, there are still no trains running in or out of London Victoria, with services diverted via London Bridge. This is due to planned engineering works, which began on Friday (April 7).

They will continue tomorrow and Monday before pausing for the rest of the week – restarting again on Saturday and Sunday.

