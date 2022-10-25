BBC newsreader and chair of the English National Opera to speak at Barcombe charity dinner and auction next month

Doctor Harry Brünjes – chair of both the national opera and The London Coliseum – will speak at the dinner and auction event in the Village Hall near Lewes on the evening of Saturday, November 12.

The evening will be hosted by newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky – best known for her roles as a studio anchor on Sky News, BBC News, Channel 5 and ITV News – with a focus on fundraising for Bevern Trust care home.

Natasha Kaplinsky, patron of the Trust, said: “I am so looking forward to this wonderful evening and to sharing the work of the Bevern Trust with a wider audience.

"I am very proud to be able to help support the amazing Bevern Trust which provides outstanding residential care for eleven profoundly disabled young adults.”

The Bevern Trust was established to run a residential home for young adults with profound disabilities and the charity’s motivation is to ensure that residents live with more choice, freedom, and opportunity.

Situated between Lewes and Uckfield, the home currently provides 24-hour care to 11 people with profound disabilities.

The Trust hopes the evening will help to maintain and enhance the vital activity, communication, and clinical support from its specialist teams.

Drinks will be served from 7pm accompanied by live music from the Torino String Quartet, with guests sitting down to a three-course meal, followed by the opportunity to place their bids at an auction.