Uckfield medical centre now classed as 'good' following implementation of special measures
An Uckfield medical centre has seen its rating improve by two grades in its recent Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.
Buxted Medical Centre and its two branch sites, East Hoathly and Manor Oak Surgeries in Heathfield, are now classified as good by the health and social services regulator, following special measures implemented after their previous inspection.
Dr David Wright, senior partner of the practise, said: “Dr Perry, Dr Gill and I would like to thank all of our patients for their support in what has been a challenging time at the surgery in recent years.
"Our latest CQC inspection rating is testament to the efforts that have been made by the whole team and the improvements that have been made both front of house and behind the scenes to try and make the surgery better for our patients.”
In the practises’ last inspection in August 2021, the CQC found breaches of regulations at the Centre, with inspectors finding insufficient monitoring of some patients who were prescribed medicines, a lack of monitoring of staff immunisations and concerns raised from infection control audits.
After the inspection, the practice wrote to the CQC with an action plan outlining how they would make the necessary improvements to comply with the regulations.
Inspectors returned in September 2022, where they say how the GP practice is working, how it is offering care to patients, and how the team works together.
Charlotte Luck, practice director who joined the surgery in January 2022, said: “The partners and whole team have been totally committed to building on the results of the December 2021 inspection and taking steps to make things better for our patients.
"We recognise that we are on an improvement journey and there are still some improvements to be made. We continue to develop and put into place our plans, such as the creation of our new urgent care team which once fully embedded will substantially increase the appointments we offer.
"Our patients have been with us through these improvements and their continued support is invaluable. We are very grateful to them.”
The report is based on the evidence gathered by the inspector ahead of their visit and at the visit itself.
There are four ratings that the CGC give to health and social care services: Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement and Inadequate.