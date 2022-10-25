Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

BBC Proms and Radio 3 presenter to host classical musical event at Ashdown Forest

Radio presenter Katie Derham will be showcasing her passion for classical music at an Ashdown Forest event next month.

By Frankie Elliott
38 minutes ago

The event, organised by The Ashdown Forest Foundation (TAFF), will be hosted by the BBC Radio 3 host and face of the BBC Proms to celebrate an evening of music and photography on Saturday, November 13.

Katie said: “Ashdown Forest is a fascinating landscape very close to my heart. This wonderful event combines my love of music with my desire to support the Forest. I am looking forward to hosting a fantastic evening of music and photography in the beautiful Ashdown Park Hotel.”

The night will feature the internationally-renowned violinist Martyn Jackson in the Icon Strings Quartet, performing Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, alongside images taken by photographer Craig Payne.

Most Popular

Radio presenter Katie Derham will be showcasing her passion for classical music at an Ashdown Forest event next month.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

All proceeds from the event will support The Ashdown Forest Foundation, a registered charity established to raise awareness and funds to conserve and enhance Ashdown Forest for current and future generations.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

East Sussex builder banks half a million pounds on The National Lottery

Uckfield medical centre now classed as 'good' following implementation of special measures

Advertisement

Hide Ad

BBC newsreader and chair of the English National Opera to speak at Barcombe charity dinner and auction next month

James Adler, Ashdown Forest’s chief executive, said: “We are really looking forward to celebrating the unique beauty of the Forest through music and photography, and very fortunate that Katie has agreed to host our event.

"Vivaldi’s Four Seasons is the perfect musical backdrop to the Forest over a year and we also have the visual accompaniment of Craig’s stunning photographs.

"Between each of the concertos Katie will be chatting to Craig and me about how the seasons impact on the Forest, and the unique flora and fauna that call this amazing place their home.”

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Tickets and more information can be found at here

BBCProms