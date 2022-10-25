BBC Proms and Radio 3 presenter to host classical musical event at Ashdown Forest

The event, organised by The Ashdown Forest Foundation (TAFF), will be hosted by the BBC Radio 3 host and face of the BBC Proms to celebrate an evening of music and photography on Saturday, November 13.

Katie said: “Ashdown Forest is a fascinating landscape very close to my heart. This wonderful event combines my love of music with my desire to support the Forest. I am looking forward to hosting a fantastic evening of music and photography in the beautiful Ashdown Park Hotel.”

The night will feature the internationally-renowned violinist Martyn Jackson in the Icon Strings Quartet, performing Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, alongside images taken by photographer Craig Payne.

Radio presenter Katie Derham will be showcasing her passion for classical music at an Ashdown Forest event next month.

All proceeds from the event will support The Ashdown Forest Foundation, a registered charity established to raise awareness and funds to conserve and enhance Ashdown Forest for current and future generations.

James Adler, Ashdown Forest’s chief executive, said: “We are really looking forward to celebrating the unique beauty of the Forest through music and photography, and very fortunate that Katie has agreed to host our event.

"Vivaldi’s Four Seasons is the perfect musical backdrop to the Forest over a year and we also have the visual accompaniment of Craig’s stunning photographs.

"Between each of the concertos Katie will be chatting to Craig and me about how the seasons impact on the Forest, and the unique flora and fauna that call this amazing place their home.”

