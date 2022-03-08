Ukraine: Lewes council says it has no financial ties to the Russian government

Councillor Zoe Nicholson instigated the review after international sanctions were imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine.

She said, “We stand united with the people of Ukraine who are suffering horrific violence and we are ready to do every little bit we can to bring pressure on Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Zoe Nicholson from Lewes District Council. Picture from Edward Reeves SUS-220803-095916001

“Had the review identified any Russian government connections with our contractors we would have taken action to sever all ties with them, but I am pleased to say this has not been necessary.

“It is vital that we, as a council and as a nation, continue to make all efforts to tighten the economic restrictions on the Russian government and stop the funding behind Putin’s war machine.”

Last week Councillor Nicholson spoke out to condemn the Government’s response to the refugee ‘crisis’ saying it was ‘shameful and mealy-mouthed’.

