More local Horsham ‘greens’ go up for sale

Three patches of land edging School Close, off Lambs Farm Road, are on offer for £5,000 each in an on-line auction on May 25.

It follows a battle currently being fought by residents in Collingwood Road, Horsham, to stop houses being built on a green near their homes.

They found out only by chance that their patch of green - used by generations of children as a play area and by adults for community events - was up for sale.

This is one of the Horsham 'greens' off Lambs Farm Road which have been put up for sale by auction

The Collingwood Road battle echoed that of another Horsham road - Cootes Avenue - where 18 months ago residents successfully bought a similar patch of green land to protect it from development when it was also put up for auction.

The latest sale of the three patches of land off Lambs Farm Road is being marketed by Auction House London, Hampstead.