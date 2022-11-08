Edit Account-Sign Out
Bexhill beach foam - this is what has caused it

A large amount of foam has appeared on the seafront and beach at Bexhill.

By Richard Gladstone
4 minutes ago

Derek Trueman took these pictures today (Tuesday, November 8) along the beach, which show large swathes of the phenomenon.

The foam has appeared after Bexhill and the rest of 1066 Country have been battered by high winds and heavy rain.

Parts of the sea foam appear light brown in colour.

Sea foam in Bexhill. Picture by Derek Trueman

According to Southern Water’s Beachbuoy data, which records discharges into the sea, sewage was dumped into the water at Bexhill and St Leonards for almost 75 hours from Saturday (November 5) at 8.01am to 11am this morning.

According to experts, sea foam or spume is caused by the winds driving rough seas. The creation of large sea foam areas near the shore often coincides with stormy weather.

Algal blooms are one common source of thick sea foams. When these decay offshore, large amounts of decaying algal matter often wash ashore. Foam forms as this organic matter is churned up by waves.

Sea foam in Bexhill. Picture by Derek Trueman

Sea foam in Bexhill. Picture by Derek Trueman

Sea foam in Bexhill. Picture by Derek Trueman
