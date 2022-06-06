Bexhill care home manager to be made an MBE in Queen's Platinum Jubilee Honours

Susan Barnes, registered manager at the Royal British Legion’s Mais House House veterans’ care home, in Hastings Road, Bexhill, is to receive an MBE for services to veterans.

She said: “It is a great honour to get the MBE, especially being recognised for something you love doing.”

She said the recognition was also for her whole team at the home.

Susan Barnes

Susan said: “All the staff at Mais House have battled fiercely through the pandemic ensuring that our beloved veterans are safe, cared for and loved.

"Not only I have had the honour of excepting this truly wonderful award, I now have the honour of sharing it with the most inspiring team I have ever worked alongside.

“Mais House, as like the other five Royal British Care homes, is wonderfully unique. The dedication and spirit from all the staff and residents shine through every day.”

“Thank you to all of my staff, veterans and their families for sharing this wonderful moment of being awarded an MBE with me.”

Mais House offers care and support for the Armed Forces community and their families, including residential, nursing and respite care.

The care home was rated as ‘Good’ by the care Quality Commission (CQC) at its last inspection in 2018.

Susan was one of more than 450 people across the UK to be selected for a MBE in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Honours.