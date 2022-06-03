Bexhill's June Jubilation concert to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The event, which was a joint venture between Bexhill Chamber of Commerce & Tourism, the Colonnade, and Rother Community Choir, offered an eclectic mix of music through the years for visitors.

The evening’s entertainment was enjoyed by crowds of people.

MC for the evening was Philip Asselin, who started the show by introducing Joe Phillips, performing a mix of popular songs to get people in the mood.

Sussex Brass then played their own brand of music through the decades.

Sammy Lou sang a mix of classic songs.

The evening concluded with a performance from Rother Community Choir, who were recent winners of the Adult Choir category at Hastings Musical Festival.

Their set included a selection of Last Night at the Proms numbers and a special song, A life lived with grace, that was sung by hundreds of choirs throughout the Commonwealth at exactly 9.45pm last night.

1. The Platinum Jubilee weekend: June Jubilation evening at The Colonnade, Bexhill. Photo by Jeff Penfold, 2/6/22. The Platinum Jubilee weekend: June Jubilation evening at The Colonnade, Bexhill. Photo by Jeff Penfold, 2/6/22. Photo: Jeff Penfold Photo Sales

