Hastings marks the Queen's Platinum Jubilee: in pictures

Hastings marked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee yesterday (Thursday, June 2).

By Richard Gladstone
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 11:03 am

Hastings town crier Jon Bartholomew read the Platinum Jubilee Royal Proclamation outside the town hall, accompanied by mayor Cllr James Bacon and deputy mayor Cllr Margi O’Callaghan, and later on the beach with Hastings Borough Bonfire Society (HBBS) volunteers, as part of a nationwide proclamation reading by town criers.

The lighting of the beacon on East Hill also took place.

HBBS also held a Jubilee celebration with a cannon salute, a 70-gun salute and cannon fire by The Southern Skirmish Association around the Stade Open Space and Harbour Arm.

Other events to mark the Jubilee are taking place tomorrow (Saturday, June 4).

From 10am to 3pm the grand opening of The Bale House in Hastings Country Park and Jubilee celebrations take place.

From 1pm to 2pm sees MSL and Barefoot Opera's Sun Shall Rise Jubilee street performances, 1pm at Robertson Street by French's Bar and 2pm at Wellington Place near Jempson's Cafe.

The Platinum Jubilee weekend in Hastings. Photo by Kevin Boorman. 2/6/22 Hastings town crier Jon Bartholomew reading the Platinum Jubilee Royal Proclamation on the beach with Hastings Borough Bonfire Society members in the background.

The Platinum Jubilee weekend in Hastings. Photo by Kevin Boorman. 2/6/22 Hastings town crier Jon Bartholomew reading the Platinum Jubilee Royal Proclamation on the beach with Hastings Borough Bonfire Society members in the background.

Photo: Kevin Boorman

The Platinum Jubilee weekend in Hastings. Photo by Kevin Boorman. 2/6/22 Hastings town crier Jon Bartholomew reading the Platinum Jubilee Royal Proclamation outside the town hall.

The Platinum Jubilee weekend in Hastings. Photo by Kevin Boorman. 2/6/22 Hastings town crier Jon Bartholomew reading the Platinum Jubilee Royal Proclamation outside the town hall.

Photo: Kevin Boorman

The Platinum Jubilee weekend in Hastings. Photo by Kevin Boorman. 2/6/22 Hastings town crier Jon Bartholomew reading the Platinum Jubilee Royal Proclamation outside the town hall.

The Platinum Jubilee weekend in Hastings. Photo by Kevin Boorman. 2/6/22 Hastings town crier Jon Bartholomew reading the Platinum Jubilee Royal Proclamation outside the town hall.

Photo: Kevin Boorman

The Platinum Jubilee weekend in Hastings. Photo by Kevin Boorman. 2/6/22 Crowd watching Hastings town crier Jon Bartholomew reading the Platinum Jubilee Royal Proclamation outside the town hall.

The Platinum Jubilee weekend in Hastings. Photo by Kevin Boorman. 2/6/22 Crowd watching Hastings town crier Jon Bartholomew reading the Platinum Jubilee Royal Proclamation outside the town hall.

Photo: Kevin Boorman

