Bexhill road reopens after emergency closure

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 24th Apr 2025, 10:09 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 17:09 BST
Emergency repairs closed a Bexhill road today (April 24).

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Gunters Lane, Bexhill, is currently closed for emergency South East Water repairs due to a broken cover in the carriageway.

"The road is anticipated to be reopened by 5pm on Monday 28 April.”

However, East Sussex Highways has now reported the road has reopened.

A Bexhill road has been closed. Pic: East Sussex HighwaysA Bexhill road has been closed. Pic: East Sussex Highways
A Bexhill road has been closed. Pic: East Sussex Highways

