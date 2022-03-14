Bexhill shop reopens under new ownership

Mr Floor in Bexhill has been taken over by local businessman Ollie Saunders who has run O.S Flooring for 13 years.
As a 19-year-old he walked into Mr Floor looking for work. He gained experience with a local carpet fitter and then came to work for Mr Floor.
When he left he started O.S Flooring.
Ollie said he appreciated his local customers who have stayed loyal and helped him build up his business over the years and hopes to see many new and familiar faces visiting Mr Floor at 3-5 Buckhurst Place, next to Sainsbury’s.
He said he has always worked on the basis that ‘As long as you’re good at what you do, are willing to work hard enough – you will always be successful’.
