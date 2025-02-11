Big things ahead as Arun Film History project goes from strength to strength

A passion project dedicated to documenting Arun District’s rich – and often unheralded – film history has gone from strength to strength in just under a year, organisers say.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project, dubbed Arun Film, started in June last year and held its first-ever event at Bognor Regis Museum in October – and it’s growing fast. Speaking to Sussex World, organiser and film buff Simon Meade said he’s had an incredible response from the community, with plenty of events in the pipeline for the near future.

It all started with the project’s sophmore event at Littlehampton Museum earlier this month. Bigger and longer then the first, it focused on the celluloid history of Littlehampton, giving guest speakers like Ellen Cheshire. Andrew Elias, Nick Prosser and Christian Skelton a chance to wax lyrical about shows like Doctor Who, The Inbetweeners and Minder, all of which had scenes or episodes filmed in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further events are set to take place in Bognor Regis and Arundel later this year, with details still to come, but Mr Meade, emboldened by the enthusiastic response, says he has big plans for both.

Simon Meade with Arun Film speakers Kevin Short and Ellen Cheshire with driver and roadie Phillip Bridgeman

And it’s not just the events. Mr Meade also runs the Arun Film website, which documents his journey through the district’s filmic history. Starting out with 30 pages of exhaustively researched material, the website now boasts over 70, with the same penchant for clarity, style and meticulous detail.

Looking back on his success, Mr Meade said Arun Film is as much a communal effort as it is a personal passion project, and the events would not be possible without the support of guest speakers, local museums like those in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, and communities of film-lovers eager to engage with his work.

"I’m grateful to local Facebook communities, because they’ve really helped direct the research, and put me in touch with what might have been filmed where,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thanks to them, we’re always hearing about films made in the area. People are always so supportive, and it’s exciting to learn that part of your favourite show was filmed right here on your doorstep.”