Volunteers in the Billingshurst Community Speedwatch group have been particularly visible over the last five years in their high viz jackets, standing at the roadside monitoring the speed of local traffic.

Group leader Eric Bonner is now seeking to bump up the number of volunteers and increase the level of monitoring in the area with the aim of driving down the number of vehicle collisions involving casualties.

Eric, who is a road safety specialist, said: “Speedwatch volunteers do not have any statutory powers of enforcement. We simply undertake speed surveys to show a visible presence in the area and hopefully encourage road users to be more observant of local speed limits.”

Billingshurst Speedwatch volunteers in action outside The Weald school

He added: “Where motorists are observed to be significantly in excess of the speed limit, the registration details of the vehicle are recorded and the registered keeper is sent a polite letter simply urging the users of the vehicle to comply with speed limits in the future. By and large our efforts meet with widespread public approval, both from pedestrians and motorists who often give us a quick toot and thumbs up.”

Billingshurst Speedwatch is a community safety initiative of the Billingshurst Parish Council in partnership with Sussex Police.

Anyone interested in becoming a Speedwatch volunteer or wants to know more about the scheme can telephone the administrator on 07768 081745 or see www.communityspeedwatch.org