Police have found the body of man who was reported missing in Polegate.

Gareth Garvey went missing from the East Sussex town in early April and officers confirmed yesterday (May 2) that his body had been found.

Gareth Garvey went missing from the East Sussex town in early April and officers confirmed yesterday (May 2) that his body had been found.

Sussex Police had originally launched an appeal for information as concerns grew for his welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say Gareth’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.