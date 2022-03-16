Bridgerton: Netflix confirms Petworth House is in new series

The period drama centres around the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family and is based on the best-selling books by Julia Quinn.

The new series, which will be released on Friday, March 25 at 7am on the streaming site.

Petworth House is the star in a TV show. Picture: Steve Robards

In a Netflix press release listing locations used for the show it lists Petworth House as well as Hampton Court Palace, Old Royal Naval College and Lancaster House.

The first season was based on the book The Duke and I, which focused on the story of Daphne Bridgerton (played by PhoebeD

Dynevor) who will appear in the new series and Simon Basset (Rege-Jean Page), the Duke of Hastings, who will not.

Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) will be the main focus of the second season, alongside his potential new bride Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

The role of Edwina Sharma, Kate’s sister who also plays a key role in Anthony’s love story, will be played by newcomer Charithra Chandran

In a December 2020 interview with Jonathan Bailey in The Times it said that the star had moved to Brighton to be closer to his family.

Theatre star Bailey has also appeared in a number of shows at Chichester Festival Theatre over the years - he was Edwin in King Lear in 2017, Duffield in South Downs in 2011 and Alexi in House of Special Purpose, 2009.

Luke Newton, 29, who plays Colin Bridgerton, is from Shoreham-by-Sea and has been acting since 2010.