A 22-acre industrial site in Burgess Hill has been bought the largest industrial real estate developer in Europe for a last-mile logistics development.

The site, called Panattoni Park Burgess Hill, has been acquired by Panattoni.

The company intends to speculatively develop the rest of the site with facilities from 7,466 sq ft to 141,460 sq ft, although it is in discussions with a number of occupiers already showing interest in bespoke units.

Panattoni expects to start construction in the fourth quarter of this year with the intention of delivering units to a BREEAM rating of ‘Excellent’ and an EPC rating of ‘A’ in the middle of 2023.

Tony Watkins, development director at Panattoni, said: “This well-located site provides us with the opportunity to meet the high occupier demand for logistics space in the Crawley, Brighton and south coast markets, where the supply of available space is very low. We will be offering a wide range of unit sizes to occupiers in an area where there is a critical lack of stock to serve such a big market of consumers."

The industrial location is already home to DPD and Roche. The site fronts the A2300 dual carriageway and provides access to the A23/M23, Crawley, Brighton and the south coast markets.

It will take advantage of the site’s outline planning consent to build the units quickly, offering opportunities for both B2 and B8 occupiers.