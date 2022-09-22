Campaign launched to save St Leonards shop from closure

One Stop, in Sedlescombe Road North, has placed a sign in its window saying that it will be closing next month.

Written by the staff, it said: “It has been a pleasure to serve our local community over the years, and for most of us here at One Stop it became more than just a job, it became a second home and a second family.

"However, due to reasons beyond our control and with heavy heartbreak we regret to inform you that we will be closing our doors for the last time on October 8.”

One Stop in Silverhill, St Leonards

Regular customers and residents have called for the shop to be kept open since the news was announced, with an online petition being launched on Change.org. More than 150 people have signed it.

Sue Potter, who launched the petition, said: “The staff are like a family and all the customers love them. The shop is a close-knit community and helps those in need who are unable to enter a huge supermarket due to anxiety and age.

"The staff are more than just shop assistants, they help their customers in every way including making sure they are OK.

"They have worked hard to keep the shop running. It would be a great loss to our community to lose this service.”

Other people have commented on the petition in support of the business.

Hayley Gibson said: “This store is so important to the Silverhill community. So many elderly people visit this shop. It is a perfect location for them to get essentials and have a friendly chat without having to cross a really busy dangerous road.”

Lucy Middleton said: “The staff provide the friendly and community-led atmosphere that is rapidly disappearing from society. To lose this store would be a massive loss to the area and it would be greatly missed by many.”

A One Stop spokesman said: “We have taken the difficult decision to close our Sedlescombe Road North store. We have a number of stores nearby which will continue in the local community. Our priority during the closure is to support our colleagues and all those affected were offered alternative roles within One Stop.”