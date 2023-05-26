Edit Account-Sign Out
Car sinks into tarmac on Horsham road: Highway chiefs speak out

Highways chiefs have spoken out about the state of roads being re-surfaced in Horsham after a woman’s car sank into tarmac.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 26th May 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:57 BST

West Sussex County Council says that it is to have a joint road site inspection with its contractor next week.

It follows an incident on Wednesday after a woman was left shocked when her Toyota Yaris sank into tarmac near her home in Goosegreen Close and ‘lifted’ the road surface as she drove off – almost two months after the road had been resurfaced.

Goosegreen Close is one of a number of roads leading off Heath Way, Horsham, which have come in for complaints from residents after being re-surfaced.

Large chunks of tarmac stuck to the wheel of a Toyota Yaris after it sank into tarmac on a Horsham roadLarge chunks of tarmac stuck to the wheel of a Toyota Yaris after it sank into tarmac on a Horsham road
A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said today: “We are aware of potential quality issues with the recent micro-asphalt surface treatments in several of the roads leading off Heath Way, Horsham, including Goosegreen Close.

"We have a joint site inspection with our contractor planned for the week commencing May 29 to carry out further investigation on the matter.

"If necessary, measures to correct any issues identified will then be progressed as appropriate following this inspection.”

Residents have also raised a string of complaints about the state of other re-surfaced roads in the town, saying they have been left ‘in a mess’ and with ‘an appalling finish.’

The county council says the current re-surfacing work is preventative treatment on roads showing early signs of deterioration in a bid to avoid more invasive and costly repairs at a later date.

Micro-asphalt is used on the roads and requires, says the council, time to ‘bed in.’

