Residents in Horsham are hitting out over the state of the district’s roads.

A number of residential streets are currently being resurfaced while other major roads – ‘full of potholes’ – are left untouched.

And, say residents, those roads that have been resurfaced have been left in ‘a mess’ with ‘an appalling finish.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among re-surfaced roads that have come in for criticism are Ghyll Crescent, Heath Way, St Leonard’s Road, Hernbrook Drive, Sycamore Avenue, Dickens Way and Plovers Road.

Residents are querying why residential streets are being resurface while other major roads with 'dangerous' potholes are left untouched. And they say re-surfacing works are leaving 'a mess'

People have taken to social media to share their frustration. One person in Plovers Road said: “Why are they doing all the cul de sacs? It’s the main roads that need doing. Harwood Road roundabout [Comptons Lane junction] is an accident waiting to happen.”

Another in Dickens Way said: “I don’t understand the rationale of doing residential roads when there are so many dangerous potholes on main roads that surely need prioritising.”

And another in Hernbrook Drive: “How come these quiet roads get a resurface while the rest of Horsham is full of potholes?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the resurfacing itself has also come in for criticism with one woman stating: “They are resurfacing loads of side roads and making a right mess of it.”

Another person added: “And we wonder why our roads don’t last five seconds! When will they learn that doing it properly in the first place would help.”

Another resident said he and his neighbours thought another layer would be added when their road was resurfaced, “but it didn’t,” adding: “It’s appalling.”