Car swamped by huge wave as Storm Eunice batters coast in Hastings area

Strong waves are battering beaches in the Hastings area.

By Alex Watts
Friday, 18th February 2022, 4:19 pm

Dramatic pictures show the strength of the waves that hit Hastings Old Town at high tide earlier today (February 18).

A car was covered by spray as a massive wave crashed over the sea wall as Storm Eunice gathered strength.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Storm Eunice: Police close off area of Hastings town centre because of falling scaffolding

Violent waves caused by Storm Eunice hit Hastings Old Town. Pic: Shane Stanbridge.

Emergency services warned people to stay away from the sea. A spokesperson for Hastings Lifeboat warned that Hastings has been upgraded to a “rare red warning for wind”. “The expectation is for damage to buildings, power lines brought down, transport delays and cancellations, and large waves and beach material being thrown onto seafront areas,” they said.

Storm Eunice latest: Live updates from around Hastings

There were flood warnings in place in Hastings, St Leonards, and between Fairlight and Dungeness as powerful waves hit the coast.

Storm Eunice: Flood warnings and alerts are issued for Sussex

Violent waves caused by Storm Eunice hit Hastings Old Town. Pic: Shane Stanbridge.

Gusts of 122mph were recorded on the Isle of Wight, which the Met Office said were provisionally the highest on record in England.

Violent waves caused by Storm Eunice hit Hastings Old Town. Pic: Shane Stanbridge.
HastingsStorm EuniceIsle of WightHastings Old TownPolice