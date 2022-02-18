Car swamped by huge wave as Storm Eunice batters coast in Hastings area

Dramatic pictures show the strength of the waves that hit Hastings Old Town at high tide earlier today (February 18).

A car was covered by spray as a massive wave crashed over the sea wall as Storm Eunice gathered strength.

Violent waves caused by Storm Eunice hit Hastings Old Town. Pic: Shane Stanbridge.

Emergency services warned people to stay away from the sea. A spokesperson for Hastings Lifeboat warned that Hastings has been upgraded to a “rare red warning for wind”. “The expectation is for damage to buildings, power lines brought down, transport delays and cancellations, and large waves and beach material being thrown onto seafront areas,” they said.

There were flood warnings in place in Hastings, St Leonards, and between Fairlight and Dungeness as powerful waves hit the coast.

Gusts of 122mph were recorded on the Isle of Wight, which the Met Office said were provisionally the highest on record in England.