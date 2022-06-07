Celebrity antiques expert to attend Hailsham care home opening

Charles Hanson, known for his appearances on shows such as Bargain Hunt, Flog it! and Antiques Road Trip, will be looking for unexpected treasure when he attends the launch of Beech.

Beech, which is within the grounds of Hailsham House care home and opens on Saturday, June 18, is a newly-refurbished care facility boasting the latest automated care system for people with dementia and nursing care needs.

A spokesperson from the care home said, “He will be meeting and greeting guests, giving a talk on his career and his passion for antiques and offering valuations on people’s prized possessions."

Hailsham House care home in New Road

Guests will also have the opportunity to take a guided tour of Beech, which is home to 32 en-suite bedrooms and an on-site hair and beauty salon.

Hailsham House care home manager Katie Brewster said, “We’re so excited to unveil Beech, a place where people can live independently but with the comfort of knowing that someone is always on hand to help should they need it.

“With Beech being in the grounds of Hailsham House, we can now welcome couples who need very different levels of care.

“We wanted to mark this special occasion and what better way than to welcome the expert that is Charles Hanson into our home.

"The residents are all so excited and there is already a real buzz around the home, who knows what hidden treasures might be found in Hailsham.”

The event will take place between 10am-12pm at Hailsham House in New Road.