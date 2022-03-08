Chailey School has received a 'good' rating in its latest Ofsted report.

The school was inspected by Ofsted on January 19 and 22, 2022.

Head Teacher, Helen Key, said: "I am so proud that our key values of kindness, creativity, independence and resilience come through so strongly. We have worked hard to make sure our students are happy and valued and to be more than just an exam factory."

The report praised the school’s values of kindness, resilience, independence and creativity, which it said 'permeates everything'.

Ofsted inspectors also said pupils behave well in lessons and around the school, with older pupils actively support younger pupils. Bullying is rare and dealt with quickly and effectively, while welfare and well-being are high priorities in this small, rural community school.

The reports said the curriculum is designed well to meet the needs and aspirations of all pupils, including the most able. Disadvantaged pupils and those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) thrive.

The Chailey School Chair of Governors, David Whelpton, commented: "As Governors, we are delighted that Ofsted has recognised the kindness of the school, the benefits of our broad and balanced curriculum and our focus on the importance of knowing each individual student.

"The report is a testament to our young people and the hard work and commitment of the whole staff team. The pandemic has stretched students and staff to the limits, but they have been utterly brilliant."