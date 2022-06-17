Chef academy to open at West Sussex hotel to help tackle culinary skills shortage

While undergoing their training, trainees will be paid an annual salary of £20,000p.a. and receive a full starter kit, including chef whites, shoes and their own knife set.

Valor Hospitality, the international hotel management company that runs Crowne Plaza Felbridge, has launched a new Chef Development Academy to encourage people from the area to embark on a culinary career.

Damien Doyle, general manager at Crowne Plaza Felbridge, said: "It is well documented in the industry that there is a skill shortage in hospitality across the sector. However, I think it's particularly prominent within the chef’s community, particularly in the culinary side.

That’s why we are addressing a need to attract and retain talent and the programme we are offering is the best way to attract that talent. So it’s addressing a need which is obviously in this industry."

The hotel will work in partnership with Umbrella Training to deliver the programme, with a mix of 1-1 tutoring and on-the-job training, the scheme provides candidates with the opportunity to reach head chef level within five years.

The course, which is predominately practically based, will teach the trainees key culinary skills – as well as fundamental of kitchen work such as food safety, menu costing and design.

Damian explained: “The trainees first month will be about onboarding and getting to know the hotel and the team, becoming more comfortable in their environment.

“Over the course of the next 10-12 months, there will be various assessments in kitchen operations, breakfast service and they will be part of the culinary club focused on butchery, bakery and patisserie.

“Then they will look at food preparation, poultry, soups and sauces, looking at all the elements that will allow a chef to grow and develop in being able to run a service in the kitchen or assist within the service in a kitchen.”

While undergoing their training, trainees will be paid an annual salary of £20,000p.a. and receive a full starter kit, including chef whites, shoes and their own knife set.

Valor is also offering a guaranteed pay increase to a minimum of £22,500 upon completion of the initial 12-month Academy.

The apprentice team will also undertake a number of unique, off-site, immersive experiences at locations such as Billingsgate Market and Taste of London, as part of their newly designed Culinary Club.

Damian said: “We want to create great environments for people to work in, it's not just a job and we understand that. You can go to 55 hotels which are within 8 miles of this hotel, but here is a really good place to work. Your treated with the upmost respect, there are good facilities and good food.

"We give you the tools for the job and we provide you with your knives, the education and your chef whites.

“It’s also a fun place to work, we have a lot of recognition in terms of performance, we are all about creating that positive environment. You will enjoy yourself working here.”

Valor will begin the recruitment process for the Crowne Plaza Felbridge in mid-May with the aim of launching the academy in August.

