Chichester actor and former Eastbourne College student Ed Speleers stars in new Star Trek season
Chichester-born actor and former Eastbourne College student Ed Speleers has featured in the newest season of Star Trek: Picard.
By Jacob Panons
2 minutes ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 10:41am
Mr Speleers’ character Jack Crusher, who has featured in the first three episodes of season three, is the son of Beverly Crusher and Patrick Stewart’s character Jean-Luc Picard – according to a fan website.
The show has a 7.3/10 rating on IMDB – although the first three episodes of season three have received scores of 8.4, 8.1 and 8.5.