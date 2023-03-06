Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester actor and former Eastbourne College student Ed Speleers stars in new Star Trek season

Chichester-born actor and former Eastbourne College student Ed Speleers has featured in the newest season of Star Trek: Picard.

By Jacob Panons
2 minutes ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 10:41am

Mr Speleers’ character Jack Crusher, who has featured in the first three episodes of season three, is the son of Beverly Crusher and Patrick Stewart’s character Jean-Luc Picard – according to a fan website.

The show has a 7.3/10 rating on IMDB – although the first three episodes of season three have received scores of 8.4, 8.1 and 8.5.

Mr Speleers has also featured in You and Downton Abbey.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Ed Speleers attends the Los Angeles premiere of the third and final season of Paramount+'s original series "Star Trek: Picard" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 09, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Ed Speleers attends the Los Angeles premiere of the third and final season of Paramount+'s original series "Star Trek: Picard" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 09, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

