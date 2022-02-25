Chichester children learn water safety skills in their pyjamas with Puddle Ducks

The event, run by Puddle Ducks Hampshire and West Sussex from February 13-20, was lots of fun for everyone involved – but also taught the little swimmers and their families vital swimming techniques, especially how it would feel if they ever found themselves in water fully clothed.

Little swimmers attended lessons at St Anthony’s School in Chichester and Great Ballard School in Eartham as part of Pyjama Week.

Puddle Ducks Pyjama Week taught children vital water safety skills

Ali Merrett, owner of Puddle Ducks Hampshire and West Sussex, said: “It is so important for children to learn about water safety and survival techniques in the water, especially after so many months out of the pool due to the pandemic.

“Our Pyjama Week helps children to experience how it feels to be submerged in water fully clothes, and what actions they would take to reach safety.

“With the summer months on the way and many families spending holidays or trips out by the water, these skills are more important than ever.

“But of course, it is also a lot of fun!

“Wearing your favourite pyjamas, jumping in the water and completing activities is a novelty all children enjoy, and a memory that will stay with them – helping if they ever find themselves in trouble in the water.

“Everyone involved had a lot of fun!”

Puddle Ducks provides swimming classes for children from birth to ten years old.

Teachers focus on creating a nurturing environment, which supports independent swimming for children of all abilities.

For more information about Puddle Ducks Hampshire and West Sussex call 07837 715937 or visit www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/hampshire-west-sussex

