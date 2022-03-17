Chichester firefighters pitch in to support local community project

A new forest school shelter has been built by Chichester firefighters to provide for the local community. SUS-220317-122245001

The Wild Space was built as part of a community project led by Chichester Community Development Trust (CCDT) and completed by Chichester Blue Watch, which aimed to provide education and activities to young people in the local area.

A team of volunteers had worked from January building the shelter and structuring the foundations of the project.

The project was also made in collaboration with CCDT with the Trust helping complete the final stages of constructing.

Dan Moon, watch manager at Chichester Fire Station said: “We’re really proud to have played a small part in this brilliant project that the Chichester Community Development Trust has created, and we can’t wait to see how The Wild Space will positively impact the lives of children and young people locally.

“Once the space is up and running, we will be revisiting the space to give out vital fire safety advice to children and hopefully we’ll meet some budding firefighters!”

Nina Boden, heritage and learning coordinator at CCDT: “Here at Chichester Community Development Trust we’re so grateful for all the work Blue Watch have put into helping us complete this important community project.

“I look forward to continuing this working relationship with Chichester Fire Station and seeing how our partnership work can help to keep people safe from fire for generations to come.”

The project was funded by the National Lottery Community Fund and Southern Water.