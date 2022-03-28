Plans unveiled for 540 new homes in Chichester

An artist's impression of the development at Drayton Water SUS-220328-121918001

Known as Drayton Water, the site will initially provide around 540 new homes and also includes a site for a new two form entry primary school, a community hub and a care home.

The site for development is situated to the south of Shopwhyke Road (B2144) and adjacent to Shopwyke Lakes.

Drayton Water will include a broad mix of new homes, ranging from one-bedroom flats to four bedroom detached houses.

Plans for the development include There will be extensive public open spaces and a comprehensive landscape buffer will mark the eastern boundary of the development, which will preserve all existing high-quality trees.

The proposals for Drayton Water are being promoted by Obsidian Strategic, on behalf of the landowners with Obsidian working up proposals for submission to Chichester District Council.

Obsidian Strategic will be undertaking a comprehensive local consultation around the proposals, before submitting a planning application for the first phases of development later this year.

Philip Scott, director of planning at Obsidian Strategic said: “Chichester is facing a housing crisis; we need to provide more homes, including affordable homes, so that local people are not priced out of living in the beautiful area in which they were raised.

“However, there are very few sites available that are well located to the city and do not adversely impact Chichester Harbour, which has protected status.

“Drayton Water is one of just a few sites around Chichester that is relatively unconstrained.

“It is a restored site having previously been used for sand and gravel workings – just the sort of site that should be redeveloped.

“It is a sustainable location, close to the city and adjacent to recent new developments, plus it has the space to accommodate much needed community and social facilities, including a site for a new primary school.

“The site is identified as being suitable for a housing-led mixed-use development in Chichester’s emerging Local Plan and we look forward to working with the council and the local community over the coming months to bring this important development forward.”

More information about the proposals, including Obsidian Strategic’s overall vision for Drayton Water, can be found at: www.draytonwater.co.uk