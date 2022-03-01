This was the scene in George Street as Hastings returns to normal with its first big event of the year

The Fat TUesday Festival is the biggest Mardi Gras festival in the UK and reveller turned out in force on Saturday to hear bands and artists perfroming at venues in the Old Town and other areas of Hastings.

The Unplugged Saturday event officially finished by early evening but Saturday’s good weather saw people packed into George Street until after midnight as the festival spirit took hold.

Fat Tuesday George Street SUS-220103-082449001

The festival culminates today - Tuesday March 1- with bands taking part in the Fat Tuesday Tour playhing short sets of music in a variety of pubs.

The festival goes out on a high with an after party tonight at Brass, in Havelock Road, from 10pm - 3am with top notch live music from Buddah Triangle , Kid Kapichi DJ Set and f special guests.

For details of the full programme and after party tickets visit www.hastingsfattuesday.co.uk.