This is one of the garden centre's most highly anticipated events and sees thousands visit during the lead-up to Christmas.

The garden centre’s launch will see thousands from all over the region flock to the centre to view these incredible displays.

There will be Christmas displays, festive food in the restaurant, gifts, cards, and real trees landing in November. The Christmas slogan for this year is 'We've Got Christmas All Wrapped Up'.

Christmas is here! Crawley Garden Centre opens its festive department in October for customers

Oliver Cranley, centre manager at Crawley Garden Centre said: "We are all excited for customers to see the department this year. The team has been amazing, working day and night throughout September to create something extraordinary.

"This year, we open in early October to meet our customers' demands, and I think they will be blown away by what the team has created this year. It is a truly magical winter wonderland."

Hungry for more? The Gardeners Retreat Restaurant offers a range of festive treats leading up to Christmas. Their Christmas dinners draw in thousands of customers with an appetite for festive food. Bookings for Christmas parties are already being taken.

Tom, restaurant manager at Crawley Garden Centre said: "We really look forward to this time of year. Welcoming customers through our doors and being part of their Christmas celebrations is a joy for all the team here."

Christmas dinners are served from October, and you can book your table now for Christmas parties and Festive afternoon teas - also a firm favourite in recent years.