The League of Friends was founded in 1949 and is one of Crawley's oldest charities. Its primary aim is to raise funds for the provision of extra equipment and amenities for patients and staff.

This includes looking after the Jim Smith memorial garden and a garden in the Urgent Treatment Centre. There is a team of eleven gardeners, who work to maintain the gardens for the benefit of the patients and staff.

This year, the charity has been lucky to be chosen as Squire's garden centre's charity of the year.

The League of Friends of Crawley Hospital are looking for new volunteers to help raise money for patients and staff

The garden centre has kindly donated £150 worth of plants and bulbs which volunteers have enjoyed planting. We also have a second-hand book stall at Squire’s and they have invited us to sell raffle tickets at their famous pre-Christmas evening on November 3. The Christmas raffle will be drawn in the front hall of the hospital on December 7 and tickets will

be on sale in various venues, including County Mall.

The League is one of eleven charities working in the Crawley community shop on Worth Road, where again there are twelve volunteers all giving their time to earn money for the League of Friends.

The League has purchased two picnic tables for staff and visitors to use, a ‘Reminiscence Interactive Therapy Activity’ machine and made a £5,000 donation to the overseas nurses who are to be employed at Crawley Hospital.

Charity secretary Olive Jackson said: “The projects that the League of Friends are working on at present include the furnishing of an overnight stay room and replacing the TVs and aerials on the wards so that the in-patients have something to watch.

“We are also committed to refurbishing one of the X-Ray rooms, thus improving the service of both the main X-Ray Department and the Urgent Treatment Centre.