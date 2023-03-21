Comic Relief kicks off weekend of charity events at Eastbourne shopping centre

Comic Relief kicked off a busy weekend of charity events at a shopping centre in Eastbourne town centre.

On Friday, March 17, singers performed at The Beacon in aid of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day.

The Rock Choir entertained shoppers outside Primark with three sessions featuring hits including Jolene from Dolly Parton, Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go by Wham and Ed Sheeran’s Perfect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was Rock Choir’s first performance in The Beacon since the pandemic and lockdown. The choir is a national organisation with more than 33,000 members in around 400 communities. It offers all ages an alternative experience to the traditional classical or community choir, introducing members to feel-good pop, rock and contemporary chart songs.

The Rock Choir in The Beacon, Eastbourne

On Saturday, March 18, Eastbourne mayor Pat Rodohan visited the Gather unit to judge a children’s drawing competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theme was ‘what makes a house a home?’ and all children were invited to take part in the competition – which was organised by Ronald McDonald House Charities.

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad