Community groups in Worthing and Adur receive funding from Adur District Council’s small grants programme

These community grants are designed to assist groups and not-for-profit organisations looking to make a positive difference to the people of Adur, with a focus on improving quality of life and wellbeing.

CYCALL, an inclusive cycling project based at Brooklands Park in Worthing, was awarded £7,500 to improve and maintain the fleet of bikes. The project provides adapted cycling and outdoor games for children and adults from April to September.

Vida Active Club CIC, a fitness and dance studio for women and seniors, received £7,227 to provide yoga-based classes in Southwick for the over-60s.

Ryan Loversidge, The Sid Youth co-founder, with one of the young people using the service

Extratime Holiday Scheme, which offers children and young people the opportunity to take part in fun activities and socialise in a safe environment, was given £7,390.

Albion in the Community, the official charity of Brighton & Hove Albion, was handed £6228.45. This will support its programme helping people to get active, learn new skills and live well throughout Sussex.

The Sid Youth CIC, an organisation that delivers support to young people in Adur, Worthing and the surrounding areas, received £7,500, including £1,500 to develop safe places for girls in Adur.

Kevin Boram, Adur’s cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “We are delighted to be able to reward and hand these community groups some well-deserved funding for all their efforts.