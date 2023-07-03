Company which is bringing 300 homes to Hailsham helps fund rent for local boxing club

A housebuilding company has pledged to subsidise Hailsham Boxing Club’s rent for the duration of construction at its forthcoming development in the town.

Vistry Group – which is building 300 new properties under the Linden Homes and Bovis Homes brands at its Liberty Place location off Marshfoot Lane – was approached by the club for support and has agreed to pay £250-a-month towards rent at club’s base at The Warehouse in Kerridges Yard, off George Street.

The club caters for both children and adults, including disadvantaged young people and those who are in recovery from addiction.

Club owner Sam Buchanan, a former Scottish junior champion who has himself overcome addiction, founded the club after starting free training sessions in a field during lockdown.

Hailsham Boxing Club’s owner Sam Buchanan and sales consultant for Vistry Kent Katy Fisher with members of the club. Picture from Vistry Group

Mr Buchanan said: “Vistry’s donation will be an incredible help to the club as it allows us to keep our sessions free so that we can continue to offer support and guidance to the members of our community who need it most.

“As a club we like to keep our members active, giving them goals to achieve and celebrating together when they achieve them. We don’t just work with people inside of the club, we enjoy taking them out on team activities to inspire them and raise money.

“We took 35 people to climb Mount Snowdon to help raise money for our club. Not only did this challenge our members, it gave them something to focus on and pushed them to achieve a specific goal. Outside of recovery, this type of motivation is essential for people working to overcome addiction as it teaches them motivational skills.”

The club is completely self-funded and donations from organisations go towards paying for the facility while helping the club reach more people.

Marketing manager for Vistry Kent Candice McCabe said: “As a local housebuilder, we are committed to supporting the community in Hailsham as we move forward with our plans to deliver new housing in the town at Liberty Place.

“We are therefore pleased to be able to assist the club for the duration of construction at this location to help its staff and volunteers continue the valuable work they do supporting disadvantaged members of the community, as well as providing a safe place and guidance to those in recovery.”