Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
1 hour ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
2 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
2 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
3 hours ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
4 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change

Competition set up to name new East Sussex bridge

A competition has been set up to name a new bridge in East Sussex after work was concluded on a new £75 million cycle lane between Lewes and Polegate.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 12th Apr 2023, 10:35 BST

The cycle lane has now been completed and is open to the public.

The 16km path for walkers, cyclists and horse riders runs along the side of the A27. National Highways said the path will help to reduce congestion, connect communities and create safer journeys for everyone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A National Highways spokesperson added: “We’re looking for a name to call our new bridge over the Cuckmere River and want to hear your suggestions. Your name might be inspired by something you’ve seen along the way but must be connected to the local area. The lucky winner will receive a certificate and have their chosen name displayed on the bridge for everyone to see.”

Most Popular
The new bridge by the A27 in East Sussex. Picture from National HighwaysThe new bridge by the A27 in East Sussex. Picture from National Highways
The new bridge by the A27 in East Sussex. Picture from National Highways

The competition closes at 5pm on Friday, May 12.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To submit your suggestion please visit https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=sp9QKa9_i0-3ojL5bsXebBya7G3e0XRDpquQ-_EAjXpUQzhPMlc1Q0JQUTJSV1RKMjlJSThDTUQxWC4u

READ THIS:

Here are all the Sussex secondary schools rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The new bridge by the A27 in East Sussex. Picture from National HighwaysThe new bridge by the A27 in East Sussex. Picture from National Highways
The new bridge by the A27 in East Sussex. Picture from National Highways

Here are all the Sussex primary schools rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted

Yellow wind warning issued for parts of Sussex: 'Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely'

Related topics:PolegateA27SussexOfsted