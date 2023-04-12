Competition set up to name new East Sussex bridge

The 16km path for walkers, cyclists and horse riders runs along the side of the A27 . National Highways said the path will help to reduce congestion, connect communities and create safer journeys for everyone.

A National Highways spokesperson added: “We’re looking for a name to call our new bridge over the Cuckmere River and want to hear your suggestions. Your name might be inspired by something you’ve seen along the way but must be connected to the local area. The lucky winner will receive a certificate and have their chosen name displayed on the bridge for everyone to see.”